Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:55 am

Disney Plus jumps into K-drama with Snowdrop starring Blackpink’s Jisoo

Disney said Monday that the famous Korean drama Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-In (Tune in for Love) and Blackpink’s Jisoo, will be added to its Disney Plus streaming service.


Snowdrop is a period drama about Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a female student at a Seoul institution. When a mysterious man (Jung Hae-In) arrives at the university drenched in blood, her world is turned upside down.

Because of a deadly secret that threatens the country, the two fall into a forbidden relationship that puts them both in jeopardy.
Yoo Hyun-mi wrote Snowdrop and Jo Hyun-tak directed it, and the two previously collaborated on the Sky Castle series. Jisoo, who is best known as an international K-pop artist, is appearing in his debut K-drama as one of Blackpink member.

Korean dramas have experienced a significant spike in popularity in North America over the previous 12 months. Korean series, such as Squid Game, Hellbound, and, most recently, All of Us Are Dead, are among the most popular in streaming right now – primarily on Netflix. The Korean reality show Singles Inferno has also been a regular in Netflix’s top ten.

On February 9, all 16 episodes of Snowdrop will be available on Disney Plus at the same time. The series first aired in Korea last year, and it was available to watch on Disney Plus in a number of countries at the time.

