Dracula is back again in Renfield starring Nicholas Hoult and Nicholas Cage

More and more films are being produced on super naturals as the fascination of this genre seems to never fails. Following the bandwagon Dracula is coming back once again, with new twists and depth. This time in Renfield, that is set to release on 14 April, 2023.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage. However, the picture might face competition with another loved genre ‘sci-fi.’ As the release date of Adam Driver’s sci-fi film ’65’ back a year to 14 April, 2023 as well.

In ‘Reinfield,’ Hoult plays the titular character, a Dracula henchman (played by Cage). The film, which is described as a contemporary drama with a comic bent.

Reinfeld is ready to go on after centuries of obtaining Dracula’s victims and carrying out his orders. If only he can discover out how to break his dependence on his master.

Renfield originally appears in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel ‘Dracula.’ A lunatic who believed that drinking blood would make him everlasting. However, he swore himself to Dracula, who entices him to do his bidding by threatening him with immortality.

Chris McKay, who just directed ‘The Tomorrow War,’ will be directing the film. The script is written by Ryan Ridley of ‘Rick and Morty,’ based on an idea by Robert Kirkman.

According to a source, the film’s other cast members include Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez. While Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst of Skybound Entertainment is producing it.

