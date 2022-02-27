Dry, damaged, frizzy hair? Not anymore!

If you’re here, it’s probably time to set aside an evening this week to show your hair some love

Karachi: Sometimes we can’t help but get worried about hair fall after a shower or the severe damage after impulsively dying our hair at home. Although we do many things to our hair that we shouldn’t be doing in the first place, but developing a hair care routine can help keep our hair strong and damage-free.

When you think of building a hair care regime, the first thing that comes to mind is changing your shampoo and conditioner. Don’t spend too much on expensive shampoos because they alone won’t give you the desired results that you see in the overly exaggerated TV ads. We are sharing some natural ways to get great hair. Follow these tips and flaunt your hair like the TVC models do.

So, are you ready to start your hair care journey? Let’s begin!

1. Oil and condition your hair often

Oiling and conditioning your hair is an essential step in your hair care routine that you cannot afford to skip.

Applying oil to your scalp and hair, and massaging it in, helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, it relaxes your muscles, and nourishes your hair to keep them healthy. The process also restores moisture and encourages hair growth. There are many options for the type of oils you can choose from, including coconut oil, almond oil, olive oil, and castor oil.

Conditioning your hair with a specially formulated conditioner can be especially helpful if your hair is prone to getting tangled. You can choose a separate conditioner or a shampoo with a built-in conditioner. When you do condition, only apply a small amount to the ends of your hair but avoid getting it onto your scalp. Leave it in for two to three minutes before rinsing it out. A common mistake that people make with conditioners is applying them to dripping wet hair which causes most of the product to slide off, so make sure you slightly wring out the water and then go in with your conditioner.

2. Eat foods that make your hair healthier.

The foods you eat play a huge role in keeping your skin and hair healthy and nourished. Hair is made up of proteins and amino acids and needs the right nutrition to maintain itself.

Good protein sources are lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, eggs, and low-fat dairy products. Without a healthy amount of protein in your diet, your hair can become weak, brittle, and prone to hair fall.

You should also make sure that your diet is rich in zinc. For this, try eating more nuts, fruits, and leafy greens. You can also try out a zinc supplement or an all-rounder multivitamin to fulfill the zinc deficiency.

Lastly, you want your diet to be rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Some foods to eat for omega-3 are flax seeds, cheese, and yogurt.

3. Get regular haircuts

If you want long tresses, you may be opposed to getting haircuts. Getting regular haircuts can actually help your hair grow faster, get rid of split ends, and leave your hair feeling healthier and fresher.

Make it a habit to trim your hair every six to eight weeks. This way, you trim off any split ends or the parts of your hair that are damaged from pollution, heat styling, etc. A good length to trim off is about a quarter of an inch. That way, you don’t lose too much length and can still keep your hair healthy.

4. Style your hair naturally

Try to cut out heat-styling from your hair care routine. Many hair straighteners, hair curlers, and blow dryers that we use do not regulate their heat levels and can lead to intense heat damage to our hair.

Letting your hair dry naturally is a small change to make that will have a huge impact on the quality of your hair. After washing, lightly soak up the water with a towel – don’t rub harshly – and then let the hair air dry. If you need to dry your hair quicker, use a blow dryer on the cool setting or on the lowest heat setting available. If you end up using a straightener or a curler, make sure to use a good quality heat-protecting serum.

5. Sleep with your hair tied

Confused, right? You can protect your hair even while you’re sleeping. A few simple changes to your lifestyle can ensure that you don’t wake up with tangled and messy hair.

Try not to wash your hair right before you go to bed. Make sure your hair is dry, and brushed thoroughly when going to bed. Wet hair is very susceptible to damage, if you go to sleep with wet hair, you may wake up with a lot of tangles in your hair. A loose ponytail or a braid can be a great way to protect your hair while you sleep.

You can also try is switching to a silk or satin pillowcase because when you toss and turn at night, your hair rubs against the thread fibers in your pillowcase, and the friction can cause damage. A silk or satin pillowcase reduces this friction.

With that being said, we have put together our top 3 DIY hair masks for you to try.

Try the magic of coconut oil and honey

THE INGREDIENTS

– 1 tablespoon of coconut oil

– 1 tablespoon of honey

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients into a bowl Transfer mix into a pot and heat up until melted Apply to hair from top to bottom and cover with a shower cap Let it sit for 15-20 mins Rinse

Why go for this: This should be your go-to mask if you want to repair your hair and treat damage. Honey contains keratin to help strengthen the hair and prevent breakage caused by weak, brittle hair; when combined with coconut oil —which is full of vitamin E, it works best to soften and tame thick dry hair.

Oily scalp? Not anymore with egg and lemon

INGREDIENTS:

– 1 egg

– ½ lemon

DIRECTIONS:

Crack an egg, and be sure only to separate the egg white. Squeeze one-half of a lemon’s juice into a mixing bowl. Mix the egg white and lemon juice until you have a smooth consistency. Apply to damp hair from root to tip. Tie the hair up and cover with a shower cap

6. Let this mask sit for 30-45 minutes and rinse with shampoo and conditioner.

Perfect for those who love styling their hair: If your hair routine consists of loads of dry shampoo, hairspray, and other heat styling products, you’re likely experiencing buildup on the scalp. A clarifying shampoo could help, but a DIY hair mask made up of eggs and lemon may be easier to whip up.

Strengthen your hair with coconut oil and cinnamon

INGREDIENTS:

– 1 tablespoon of coconut oil

– 1 teaspoon of cinnamon

DIRECTIONS: