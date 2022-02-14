Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Contract Deadly Disease

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been officially verified as covid-19 positive, just days after Prince Charles’ diagnosis was made public.

Rebecca English, a royal expert and commentator, brought this claim to light.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating,” she said in a short tweet.

The post ended with the guarantee, “We continue to respect official requirements.” Her Royal Highness has been immunised three times.”

Following Prince Charles’ side-by-side diagnosis, royal admirers have been concerned about possible exposure to both the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

At 95, the current king falls into the category of the extremely fragile, for whom a positive test result may be disastrous.