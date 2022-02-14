Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:46 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Contract Deadly Disease

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:46 pm

Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Contract Deadly Disease

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been officially verified as covid-19 positive, just days after Prince Charles’ diagnosis was made public.

Rebecca English, a royal expert and commentator, brought this claim to light.

“The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating,” she said in a short tweet.

The post ended with the guarantee, “We continue to respect official requirements.” Her Royal Highness has been immunised three times.”

Camilla

Following Prince Charles’ side-by-side diagnosis, royal admirers have been concerned about possible exposure to both the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

At 95, the current king falls into the category of the extremely fragile, for whom a positive test result may be disastrous.

Read More

10 mins ago
Aiman Khan pulls off a classy look in all-white ensemble

Aiman Khan, an actress, and social media celebrity, surely knows how to...
13 mins ago
They didn't like her: Prince Harry and b's silence on Camilla's death

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence on...
18 mins ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker turned to the Super Bowl for a...
22 mins ago
Wendy Williams slams a 'disgruntled' advisor, accusing her of having a 'unsound mind.'

Wendy Williams slams her 'disgruntled' advisor for labelling her as having a...
26 mins ago
In a special television appearance, Kate Middleton provides a rare glimpse inside her childhood

Kate Middleton recently appeared on BBC's CBeebies Bedtime Story, where she revealed...
26 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor's mushy Valentine's Day post for Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Bollywood's lovebirds, rarely use social media to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement
42 seconds ago
China takes zero-tolerance approach to Olympics-related copyright infringement

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- During the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games,...
Chennai Super Kings
48 seconds ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings squad

IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a team from Chennai that...
Kanye West
1 min ago
Kanye West assures fans that Instagram has not been hacked,  In another weird Post

Kanye West surprises followers with his unusual way to showing that his...
Arjun Kapoor
4 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor reacts on being trolled for dating Malaika, ‘I’ve been through worse’

Arjun Kapoor opened out about how he dealt with the 'extreme' trolling...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600