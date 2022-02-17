Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 09:49 pm
During a royal engagement, Queen Elizabeth joked that she “can’t move.”

Queen Elizabeth

According to Reuters, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth joked to members of the royal household on Wednesday that she couldn’t move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19.

The heir to the throne, Charles, 73, backed out of an event last week after getting coronavirus for the second time. According to a royal insider, the 95-year-old queen is not showing any symptoms, but the situation is being closely examined.

 

The queen was spotted on Tuesday holding virtual audiences with new ambassadors from Estonia and Spain via video link, while the palace said on Wednesday that she had welcomed both the outgoing and incoming Defence Services Secretaries at Windsor Castle.

“Oh, I am here,” the queen said, chuckling as the two secretaries entered her room, according to a video of the meeting.

“Well, as you can see, I can’t move,” the queen said when asked how she was. She motioned to her feet before shuffling forward slightly and shaking hands with the duo.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment.

According to a palace source, the Queen had been feeling slightly stiff rather than hurt or ill.

The queen’s health, as the world’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an undisclosed sickness and was then ordered to rest by her doctors.

A royal source stated last week that Elizabeth, who is celebrating the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British throne this month, will be returning to routine responsibilities.

