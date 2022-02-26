During a solo journey to Denmark, Kate Middleton embraces her true love

Kate Middleton captivated hearts with her lovely gestures while visiting a forest kindergarten in Copenhagen last week on her own.

The Duchess of Cambridge received much acclaim and admiration during her two-day visit to Denmark, where she visited the outskirts of the Danish city without her husband, Prince William, who did not accompany her to the country.

In Copenhagen, she got involved with the children by chopping wood and playing games, and her one true love looked to be smitten by the Duchess.

Kate Middleton pulled the small child into her arms, and he told her he loved her.

While visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen, Prince William’s love made a slew of new friends with her infectious grin and compassionate demeanour. In the absence of her husband, the duchess was spotted having a great time with the children.