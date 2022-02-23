During a visit to Germany, the Queen was attacked with eggs

On the Queen’s amazing 70-year reign, she was involved in a problematic episode during a visit to Germany.

During a visit to Dresden, Germany, with her husband Prince Philip in 1992, the monarch was attacked with eggs as a result of the area being cruelly bombed by the British.

According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, the Queen did not allow the event impair her visit to the city’s Kreuzkirche church, and she “took it off well.”

She was also booed when she entered the church by a large mob of 5000 people.

“She went to all the different places of Germany,” he explained to Express.

“She also visited Dresden, which was heavily attacked by the British near the end of the war.

“Eggs were thrown at her.

“There were a couple of protests during that visit, but she handled them nicely.”