During an outing with Saint, Kim Kardashian answers to Kanye West in style

Kim Kardashian, who has been spotted wearing Kanye West’s designer sneakers throughout the years, appears to have replied to his new reunion offer with her style while out with son Saint.

After Kanye West implored, ‘God please bring our family together,’ the 41-year-old American TV personality and business entrepreneur ditched his normal Yeezy footwear in favour of Vans.

Kim Kardashian has become more California cool as the issue with her separated hubby has escalated. On Wednesday, she was spotted wearing a pair of Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers while out and about with her six-year-old kid.