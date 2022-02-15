Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 09:06 pm
During Kanye West’s public feud, Pete Davidson is apparently “going the mature path.”

Pete Davidson

In the midst of Kanye West’s public feud with Pete Davidson over his relationship with Kim Kardashian, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the comedian seems unconcerned with these trivial matters.

“Pete is staying away from Kanye,” the source added, adding that Davidson, 28, has been “going the mature route” in response.

“He’s not afraid of him,” the insider added, “he just doesn’t want to become embroiled in the divorce turmoil.”

Following West’s appearance on the NBC comedy show in September 2018, the Saturday Night Live host previously alluded to the rapper’s outspoken personality. Following his support for then-President Donald Trump, Davidson addressed the Yeezy designer’s public political views.

“Kanye is a genius, but he is a musical genius.” “Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions on topics that aren’t hot dog-related,” the Meet Cute actor stated after West’s hosting role during the Weekend Update segment.

Meanwhile, the source claims that the New York native seems unconcerned with West’s social media posts, adding, “He’s laughing along.” Pete isn’t even on Instagram, so he finds it amusing that Kanye is posting so much about him.”

Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage.

 

 

