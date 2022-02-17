During the United States’ birthday, Meghan Markle got a ‘secret’ message from the Queen

Despite leaving the UK to take a step back as a senior royal, Meghan Markle got birthday congratulations from popular royal family members in 2020.

The Queen was the first to wish the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday on her 39th birthday. “Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!” the monarch said, attaching a photo of herself with Meghan.

However, royal analyst Ingrid Seward believes the Queen’s wish was more than simply a formality, and that it contains a hidden message for Meghan Markle.

The royals were aware of Meghan’s’sensitivity,’ according to Ms Seward, and thus sent her birthday greetings on her special day.

“I am sure Meghan’s first reaction will be ‘what a sweet gesture,’ but later she may consider it merely part of the royal machine she and Harry despise,” she told the Daily Star.

“We’ll probably never know, but I’m hoping it’s the former.”

The Queen was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who posted on Instagram, “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday today!”

Ms Seward explains that Kate sent the wish because of her “sassy” personality, and that she didn’t want anyone to criticise her for not doing so.

“She is a spunky lady and would not consider allowing anyone, much alone Meghan’s many fans, to take a dig at her,” she claimed.