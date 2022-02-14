Dwayne Johnson energises fans ahead of the Super Bowl and Olympics marathons

Dwayne Johnson, a Hollywood actor and rapper, celebrates the Superbowl and Olympic kickoffs, which are occuring together for the first time “in 4.5 billion years” as the Super Gold Sunday.

Dwayne Johnson, a Hollywood actor and rapper, celebrates the Superbowl and Olympic kickoffs, which are occuring together for the first time “in 4.5 billion years” as the Super Gold Sunday.

The musician marked the occasion with a series of video clips highlighting historic moments from both kickoffs and celebrations on his personal Instagram page.

Along with the photo, he included a message that said, “TODAY we celebrate something that has not happened in 4.5 BILLION years on planet Earth… SUNDAY IS SUPER GOLD.”

“For the FIRST TIME EVER, the biggest game of the year – the SUPER BOWL and the greatest spectacle in sports – the OLYMPICS, take place on the same day.”

“It’s an AWESOME DAY to come together and celebrate who we are as a country ~ and people. THIS is #SuperGoldSunday.”

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)