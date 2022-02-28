Adsence Ads 300X250
28th Feb, 2022. 11:57 pm
Elnaaz Norouzi discusses her second international project Kandahar, and her collaboration with Gerard Butler

28th Feb, 2022. 11:57 pm
Elnaaz Norouzi is an Indian film actress & model. She was born in Tehran, the capital city of Iran. She has appeared in the Pakistani movie Maan jao Naa and the Punjabi movie Khido khundi.

Elnaaz Norouzi, who rose to prominence after starring in Sacred Games, has landed a role in Kandahar, a Hollywood thriller.

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who shot to fame with Sacred Games, has bagged a role in the Hollywood film Kandahar.

Quips the 29-year-old. “It’s an action film, that’s all I can say right now. We started work on it in January, and it was lovely working with the unit and crew. A lot of explosions were happening on set, it is a big action film.”

Making a name for herself in the West is all about how you present yourself.

Shares Norouzi “I have acting friends who have tried their luck too, you are required to audition there. I know the kind of actor I am, and auditions are the trend in Hollywood. I love it. When directors tell me the scene they want me to do, it’s very important. Auditioning is how I got Tehran and even Kandahar. Whether it’s a guest role or cameo, they still want to see how you look like in the character, no matter how big a star you are in India.”

She gets excited and gushes, “All that’s left for us actors is dubbing for the film. I have had the most incredible time on the sets. Gerard is so much fun. He doesn’t behave like a star or have any attitude. He’s all heart and very sweet. He was so interested in knowing how does Bollywood work, how’s everyone in India. He wants to come here soon, and do those spiritual trips. He’s a very cool human being.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

