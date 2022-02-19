Embarrassed Kate Middleton acknowledges that her beautiful motherly gesture for George backfired

The Duchess of Cambridge has frequently astonished people with her artistic abilities, demonstrating that she has a creative side.

She’s shown to be an exceptional photographer in the past, having captured stunning images of her family.

She’s also a brilliant drawer, as evidenced by the order of service she produced for her sister Pippa’s wedding.

However, Kate admitted that she picked up a creative talent in order to make a very unique gift for her eldest son, Prince George.

However, she was later compelled to concede that the present was a flop because she was “very poor” at the talent.

So, what was the pastime? Knitting!

Kate originally stated she was trying her hand at crocheting while pregnant with George in 2013.

According to Hello!, while in Glasgow, she told a group of royal fans: “I’ve been attempting to knit, but I’m terrible at it. I should have asked for advice!”

Kate visited Older Yet Wiser – an organisation that aids grandparents – in 2020 during a trip to Bradford and met with some grandmothers who were showing off their crocheting abilities.

And it was there that she admitted that her attempts to knit George a sweater had failed miserably.

She stated to the group: “When I first got George, I attempted knitting. I attempted to knit him a one-of-a-kind sweater, but it splattered halfway down. It’s an incredible skill.”

Perhaps Kate heeded her own advise and persevered in learning to knit after advising children last week to overcome their fears?

Her words of wisdom were delivered during her visit on CBeebies Bedtime Stories last Sunday.

Kate read the children’s classic The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark while dressed in trousers and a £179 Fair Isle Jumper.

Jill Tomlinson’s book depicts the storey of Plop, a newborn barn owl who is supported by others to gain confidence and conquer his worries.

The book was chosen by the Duchess to commemorate Children’s Mental Health Week.

The mother of three appeared at ease as she sat in the woods with a hot cocoa in hand, two soft toy owls for company, and a lighted fire bowl.

“Wow, what an encouraging tale,” she said at the end of the reading.

“We can all feel terrified at times, just like our little owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Own stated, ‘it’s better to learn about the things that terrify us before we make up our minds.'”

“And, with the assistance of others, we can often face situations that scare us.” It’s time to go to bed. “Goodnight, goodnight, and goodnight.”