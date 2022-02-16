Erin Holland rocks another desi number with bold lips

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been drawing attention with her desi looks since the commencement of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Turning to Instagram, Holland posted several photos of herself wearing a two-piece summer dress while posing like a diva at Gaddafi Stadium.

In her latest picture, the former Miss Australia donned a deep blue outfit featuring embroidery and she enhanced her look with red lips.

“RED LIP & #KURTA kinda day! The work on these outfits are just insane.” she captioned her post.

Take a look: