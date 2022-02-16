Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:58 pm
Erin Holland rocks another desi number with bold lips

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been drawing attention with her desi looks since the commencement of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Turning to Instagram, Holland posted several photos of herself wearing a two-piece summer dress while posing like a diva at Gaddafi Stadium.

In her latest picture, the former Miss Australia donned a deep blue outfit featuring embroidery and she enhanced her look with red lips.

“RED LIP & #KURTA kinda day! The work on these outfits are just insane.” she captioned her post.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

In accessories, the wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting wore a golden pair of heavy ear studs and left her sleek hair open into center-parted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

Recently, she celebrated her wedding anniversary by cutting a cake at the stadium and sharing a sweet moment on Instagram with her husband, Ben.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

