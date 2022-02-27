Erin Holland’s obsession with truck art led to take her own piece to home

As Pakistan’s largest cricket event draws to a close, several foreigners who played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 and became Pakistani fans’ favorites will also retire and return to their home countries.

It may be noted that the Aussie star, who is also the wife of Peshawar Zalmi batsman Ben Cutting, was taken aback when she saw the truck art-inspired commentary box at the Gaddafi Stadium during a PSL match, which she dubbed “the prettiest” commentary box ever.

“Taking my own little piece of Truck Art home with me. How awesome are these kicks!!” Erin wrote.

Taking my own little piece of Truck Art home with me 🥰🌈 How awesome are these kicks!!?? pic.twitter.com/FGxTeKDjG5 — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 27, 2022

The renowned presenter’s affinity for truck art is clear, as she has been seen posing with various objects painted to seem like iconic Pakistani trucks on numerous occasions.

