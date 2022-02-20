Even after a  Covid , the Queen Elizabeth will continue to perform minor responsibilities

Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:46 pm
Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for Covid just days after Charles and Camilla did, is suffering from minor cold-like symptoms and is likely to continue with light critical tasks.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has been in the spotlight due to her poor health, is suffering from’mild cold-like symptoms’ and is scheduled to continue with minor duties at Windsor during the next week.

She will continue to get medical care and will adhere to all applicable regulations. It comes just days after both Charles and Camilla tested positive for the flu and two weeks after Platinum Jubilee.

It comes just two weeks after the Queen celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee, her 70th year on the throne, on February 6.

‘Buckingham Palace confirms that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,’ stated Buckingham Palace in a statement today.

Her Majesty is suffering from mild cold-like symptoms, but she hopes to resume light activities at Windsor over the next week.’

