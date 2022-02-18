‘Even if I’m offered 50 lac, I would never work on Khalil Ur Rehman project,’ says Anoushey Ashraf

VJ and actress Anoushey Ashraf made a shocking statement about Pakistan’s acclaimed drama writer, Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar. She recently appeared in an interview on the Tabish Hashmi show, “To Be Honest” and her clip went viral on social media.

During the interview, the host asked, “If someone offers you 25-30 lac per day for the Khalilur Rehman drama, then what will you do? In response, the VJ replied, “I am not going to do that. I don’t want to do his projects.”

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaIEvLKpwRi/

Khalil Ur Rehman is also known for his short-tempered nature and misbehaving with any woman who dares to disagree with him. He also achieved another milestone of achievement with his popular blockbuster drama serial, Mere Pas Tum Ho.

