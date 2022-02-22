Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:16 pm
Even in the face of criticism, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may retain their Duke titles

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 10:16 pm
Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who have been nominated as Counsellors of State (Cos), may not be removed from their positions, despite calls from royal watchers to do so.

According to royal historian Marlene Koenig, it is doubtful that Parliament will remove the Duke of Sussex and Duke of York duties from the couple because the responsibilities can still be performed by a non-working royal.

For the uninitiated, Prince Harry resigned from his royal duties and relocated to the United States with his bride Meghan Markle, while Prince Andrew was embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal that resulted in the removal of his royal and military patronages.

She stated to Express.co.uk: “I seriously doubt that Parliament will amend the Regency Act.

“Far too many people believe that in order to be a CoS, you must be a working royal. This is untrue.

“The first four in line to the throne who are at least 21 years old (with the exception of the heir, who becomes a CoS at the age of 18) and the sovereign’s spouse [are named for this job].

“Being a Counsellor of State is not determined by popularity contests or how the media portrays certain members of the Royal Family.

“Harry and Andrew are both in line to the throne. That has not changed.

“Their position as Counsellors of State has not changed because neither carry out engagements.”

