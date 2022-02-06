Everything you need to know about coloured shampoos

Have you ever been left awe-struck by those Instagram hair transformation videos where they pour purple, blue, red and sometimes even a silver shampoo to wash the hair? Because same. Buying shampoo is already a confusing endeavor. Hydrating, strengthening, smoothing, colour-safe, thickening—matching the lingo to the hair on your head is a challenge in itself. Enter – coloured shampoos to make the already hard decision even harder! So, to put an end to the shampoo predicament, we’ve gathered everything that you need to know about coloured shampoos and if you’re a candidate to invest in one.

What are coloured shampoos?

Colour shampoos are designed to preserve and correct colour-treated hair. When hair is dyed, the natural hair colour is lifted slightly or totally (depending on the hair colour) and a new colour is deposited in its place. And while the colour remains intact and beautiful the first few days, constant washing can cause the dye to fade prematurely, resulting in rather yellow and brassy tones making their way back into your hair.

Coloured shampoos are specially formulated to limit colour stripping, while others actually deposit a small amount of dye in the hair.

Who needs a coloured shampoo?

Certain hair colours and hair types tend to change after the hair has been dyed. So anyone who wants their hair dye to last longer can benefit from a coloured shampoo. Keep reading to find out what shampoo would work best for your hair colour.

Purple shampoo

There’s a fine line between your blonde hair looking absolutely gorgeous and your hair looking like they’ve been left on their own after a few sessions of vigorous bleaching. If you have blonde, silver or white hair that tends to get yellow, purple shampoo can be your new BFF. The shampoos traditionally have a violet colour in them, which neutralises the yellow tones making the hair look clean and bright.

Purple shampoo is ideal for those with light hair, be it salon achieved or natural, such as blonde, platinum, silver / gray, white, or the very trendy pastels. Since it is made for light coloured hair, using it on dark hair will yield no result. But, if you have dark hair with blonde or light highlights it will maintain the longevity of the highlights. And if you have bleached your hair, purple shampoo is a must have.

Green shampoo

Just like purple neutralizes yellow, green shampoo works to neutralise the red tones in your brunette hair; offsetting any red tones that make your hair look fierier than it’s supposed to look. It’s also great to balance out your naturally brown hair.

Blue shampoo

If you’ve got lots of orange and brassy tones from lifting your hair, a blue shampoo will answer all your prayers as it will tone down the orange in your light hair. Purple and blue shampoos are very similar and yet very different, while purple corrects the yellow tones and is more suited to lighter hair colours, a blue shampoo is far more versatile and removes any brassy-orange undertones from light and brunette hair. People who often like to play around with shades of brown on their naturally brown hair can also use the shampoo to cut down on the brassy tones and make the brown look more vibrant and rich.

Red shampoo

If you love a fiery red or the several shades of red on your tresses, you can keep the vibrancy of the colour intact with a red shampoo. All it does is deposit red pigment onto your already-dyed hair which increases the fade time and balances out any other unwanted tones in the hair. You can also use a red shampoo if you have dyed your hair pink to keep it’s vibrancy.

With that being said, there are several shampoos that enhance the colour of your dye that you can use to add vibrancy to your dulled out hair colour, pink shampoos are ideal to cater to those baby pinks and vibrant pinks. Even if you don’t opt for a coloured shampoo, the least you can do is switch to a shampoo that is specially formulated to work with coloured hair. Normal shampoos tend to strip away the hair colour and are not as moiusturising as you’d want them to be to tend to the damage that the colouring process may have caused you.