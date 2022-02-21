Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:58 pm
Ex-butler exposes British royals’ brutal work schedule: report

British royals

An ex-butler for the Royal Family has thrown some light on top members of the Firm’s gruelling schedule.

He justified the ‘punishing’ schedule by stating that senior royals “didn’t really do the kind of down-time that we do.”

According to Express UK, he also admitted, “That was what shocked me, how hard they worked.” They laboured from beginning to end. It was around 10.30 p.m.-11 p.m. by the time they concluded their dinners, for example.”

He also went on to say, “I would often then see Prince Charles go back to his desk and carry on working. They didn’t really do the kind of downtime that we do. I think that’s what people don’t get.”

“I used to think it would be amazing to be a royal, what an amazing lifestyle. And it’s not because it literally works every hour of every day.”

