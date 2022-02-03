Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:34 pm
Ex-WWE Wrestler Brian Kendrick canceled by AEW due to his controversial video

The ex-WWE star was about to make his debut on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite but was cut from the show after remarks he made years ago reappeared this week.

The 42-year-old is facing a reaction for uttering his support for anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

He further made an apology on Twitter to fans and restate that he no longer believes such things.

“I apologize for all the hurt and embarrassment I have caused with my words,” Kendrick tweeted. “These are not my beliefs and never were beliefs of mine, and I crossed the line.”


He added: “I spread the most vile comments without thinking of the damage it would cause. I will live with this regret for the rest of my life. I am truly sorry for the pain I have caused.”

However, AEW boss Tony Khan released a statement stating that Kendrick won’t be a part of the ring with Jon Moxley.

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick,” Khan tweeted.

“There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP.”

What did Brian Kendrick say in his controversial comments?

A video dated back to 2011 was originally posted on Twitter by user Dan Pierce, and later posted in full by journalist David Bixenspan, that shows Kendrick conversing about conspiracy theories connecting Jewish families such as the Rothschilds.

In the controversial video, Kendrick claimed there was a connection between Zionists and the Illuminati and “the end of the world.”

He also claimed in the video that “13 families,” citing the Rothschilds and Rockefellers, were tangled in “interbreeding.”

 

