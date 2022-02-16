EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Andrew’s £12m court settlement – lawyers forecast what’s in the fine print

According to a lawyer, Virginia Giuffre may be banned from pursuing criminal charges against Prince Andrew as part of their out-of-court settlement.

Mitchell Epner, a former Assistant United States Attorney, has revealed what he believes is contained within Andrew’s settlement with Ms Giuffre.

The Duke is thought to have paid a £12 million settlement.

Mr Epner hailed the agreement as the “best of the poor possibilities” available to the Queen’s son, as well as a “huge triumph” for Ms Giuffre.

It comes after it was revealed that Ms Giuffre and Prince Andrew had struck a ‘principle settlement’ in her civil sex abuse case.

When she was Jeffrey Epstein’s 17-year-old sex slave, the 38-year-old claimed she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times.

Andrew has consistently refuted these charges.

“I assume this settlement couldn’t stop her from speaking to the authorities if they seek to speak to her – but it can bar her from voluntarily going to the authorities,” Mr Epner, who practises law in New York, told the Mirror.

“So far, her claims have not been enough to compel state authorities in New York to pursue Prince Andrew.

“The real danger for him would be if he disclosed something in the deposition that may have resulted in criminal culpability.

“Because that deposition will no longer take place… it’s almost clear he won’t face criminal charges.”

Mr Epner, 52, believes Prince Andrew has agreed to pay Ms Giuffre personally at least £3.7 million as part of the settlement. The legal agreement will also include a charitable donation and legal fees.

“This settlement could not have been for less than $5 million, in my opinion. It’ll most likely be a multiple of that. And it’s simply for her, not for charity.”

Mr Epner, who formerly oversaw sex trafficking cases in New Jersey, believes Prince Andrew’s admiration of Ms Giuffre’s “bravery” demonstrates that her assertions were “essentially true.”.

He stated: “You don’t commend someone’s bravery who you suspect is lying about you.

“He admits she was trafficked, claims she was standing up for herself and others, and claims he didn’t want to damage her character.

“The only way that statement makes sense is if he’s admitting that what she was saying about him was mostly true.”

Andrew has always denied Ms Giuffre’s claims, and despite a settlement, he has not admitted any wrongdoing.

Lawyer Alan Collins, who previously represented Jimmy Savile victims, stated that settlements in the UK do not exclude victims from filing criminal charges.

He went on to say that Andrew will most likely be conflicted about the outcome.

According to Mr Collins, who spoke to the Mirror: “He’ll be relieved that it’s over, but what a price to pay in human terms.

“Forget what is written on the cheque; he has been maligned, and his reputation has been shattered as a result of his affiliation with Epstein.

“The lawsuit may be done, but he will have to live with the legacy.”

Mr Collins, a partner at the UK law firm Hugh James, believes Ms Giuffre will be relieved because she has escaped the agony of being cross-examined in court.

One of the case’s silver linings, he says, is that it may encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

“There are undoubtedly innumerable victims and survivors out there who have asked themselves, ‘What happens if I go to the police about what happened to me?'” Mr Collins continued.

“They may find some solace in all of this.” The case indicates that people are heard and that cases may be brought to court and settled.

“From that standpoint, the case has been objectively valuable.”

The Duke of York has promised to make a “significant payment” to Ms Giuffre’s organisation, which advocates for victims’ rights, as part of the settlement.

He commended her “bravery” and said he “never intended to disparage” her “character” in his statement.

According to a document given to a US court: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have settled out of court.

“Following Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement, the parties will file a specified dismissal (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew intends to make a significant contribution to Ms. Giuffre’s organisation in favour of victims’ rights.”

“Prince Andrew has never tried to defame Ms Giuffre’s character, and he recognises that she has suffered as a long-standing victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.”

“It is well known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a large number of young girls over a long period of time.” Prince Andrew regrets his involvement with Epstein and applauds Ms Giuffre and other survivors for their courage in standing up for themselves and others.

“He commits to show his contrition for his involvement with Epstein by supporting the battle against the ills of sex trafficking and the victims of sex trafficking.”