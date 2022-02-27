Expert warns Prince Harry that he “must make sacrifices”: report

Experts have urged Prince Harry to make sacrifices during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.

This was stated by Royal expert and commentator Brian Hoey in an interview with Express UK.

When asked what he thought of Prince Harry’s memoir plans, he brought it up.

He began by sharing his personal thoughts on “He might come back for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service.” But I believe he’d return on his own.”

He began by sharing his personal thoughts on “He might return for the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service. But I believe he’d return on his own.”

“And I doubt he’ll return for the rest of the Platinum Jubilee year, which is to his credit.”

“Because if he does return, he will draw a lot of attention away from the Queen, and nobody in the Royal Family wants any attention diverted from Her Majesty in this particular year.”

“And if Meghan came, you can imagine the crowds which would turn out, there is still a groundswell of affection for them both, particularly from younger people, in Britain.”