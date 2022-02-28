Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 03:41 pm
Experts assess Brad Pitt’s chances of succeeding in his lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 03:41 pm
Angelina Jolie

Famous legal experts weigh in on the possibility that Brad Pitt’s lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie will be successful.

David Glass, a certified family law attorney, presented this analysis.

He made the admissions while discussing the possibility with Fox News Digital, saying, “The fact that she sought his consent in 2017, and then in 2021 was negotiating directly with him is helpful to Brad’s case.”

“Angelina’s attorneys have been focusing on the fact that Brad released his lawsuit to the press before serving her, and/or have been focusing on the fact that Brad never said ‘Don’t sell your share of the winery.’

“Both of those things, to me, point to the weakness of Angelina’s position,” he went on to admit.

“If she had a right to sell her half of the property without Brad’s consent, why wouldn’t her lawyers just say that now? Why do the ‘weak argument’ of complaining about using the press – which, by the way, Angelina’s attorneys have been doing for several years already.”

“The law of community property requires ‘consent’ of the spouse … it does not require the spouse to say, ‘Don’t sell that’.”

Before concluding he also accused Jolie’s lawyers of trying to ‘change the law’ and said, “Angelina’s attorneys are trying to turn around the law … that ultimately won’t work, but might sway public opinion in the short run.”

