Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:51 pm
Experts believe Meghan Markle has a potential to ‘repair’ Britain if she follows Camilla Parker’s lead.

According to a royal specialist, Meghan Markle might take a lead from her mother-in-law Camilla Parker and make apologies with the royal family.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal pundit and public relations specialist, believes that if Meghan plays her cards well, she may gain respect from Britons and “heal all scars” with the Firm.

“In Camilla’s humble and unassuming attitude to service, she has won the people and press over,” she told Express.co.uk.

“Time cures all wounds, and Camilla has been forgiven for much pain as a result.”

“The same will be true of Meghan Markle if she uses platforms such as Spotify, Netflix, and any future book agreements to uplift rather than tear down.”

The author’s remarks follow Queen Elizabeth II’s statement in her Platinum Jubilee address that Camilla will accompany Charles as Queen Consort when he becomes monarch.

Camilla was warmly welcomed by the British shortly after the Queen’s address. According to the Daily Mail, a survey found that 55% of the population supports Camilla’s new title.

