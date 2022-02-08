Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 02:20 am
Experts believe Meghan Markle, who is “difficult,” may learn from future Queen Camilla.

Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle could steal a page from the future queen’s playbook, according to a royal expert.

According to Angela Levin, a royal analyst and senior royal biographer, the Duchess of Sussex should learn from the Duchess of Cornwall’s handling of public scrutiny.

When comparing the two ladies, Levin labelled Meghan as a “difficult woman” who “doesn’t want to operate in a team.”

“When [the Duchess of Cornwall] is with Prince Charles, she takes a step back and she’s there to support him, rather like Prince Philip was,” she remarked.

“She doesn’t try to meddle, she doesn’t try to outwit him, she doesn’t rush ahead and shake hands with everybody is present.”

On GB News, Levin complimented Camilla for utilising Zoom to communicate with people during the Covid-19 outbreak, allowing the public to see her “in a way that they had never seen before.”

“She’s also never complained about anything; from the time she was most detested, before she married Prince Charles, people were abusing her in every way imaginable,” Levin added, adding that the Duchess simply “went on with her life quietly.”

Eamonn Holmes, the presenter, then questioned whether the Duchess of Sussex should have followed in the footsteps of her stepmother-in-law.

“I think the Duchess of Sussex needs to prove herself all the time,” Levin said. She takes on all she can because she has to be in the forefront.

“She’s not someone who wants to work as part of a team, and Camilla doesn’t want to put herself out there.”

Levin’s remarks came after the Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years as ruler and granted Camilla the right to become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

 

