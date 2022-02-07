Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:00 am
Experts ‘do not desire’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the United Kingdom for the Jubilee celebrations.

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 03:00 am
After delivering ‘cringy’ advice to workers, Prince Harry has come under fire for his statements regarding self-care and mental health.

During an interview with GB News, political pundit Alice Grant made this disclosure.

She began the talk by calling the latest intervention “cringy and inconsequential,” adding, “I wonder whether Prince Harry has ever worked a corporate job in his life.”

“He appears to be a corporate mouthpiece while attempting to push this me-me-me agenda. It’s strange. I believe he’s just a little cringy and irrelevant.”

