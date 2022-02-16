Experts reveal the true reason behind Prince Andrew’s hurried settlement

Royal specialists have begun to speculate on why Prince Andrew agreed to such a hurried settlement meeting with accuser Virginia Giuffre, despite having requested a trial just weeks before.

A discussion erupted quickly after Prince Andrew’s formal declaration was public, and according to freelance writer R.S. Locke, the favourite prince may have decided to forego the entire proceeding in order to protect the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

“Prince Andrew was slated for a two-day deposition in London March 10 with the chance that even if they settled before trial, the deposition may be made public,” Locke speculated in a tweet.”Plus the Queen’s Jubilee is June 2 Andrew was going to settle in one of those two windows. This made the most sense.”