Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:39 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

FACT CHECK: Did Queen Elizabeth II Died?

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:39 am
Queen Elizabeth

A Facebook post from February 17 that incorrectly declared “Queen Elizabeth dead” is gaining traction again after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19.

The item was reported as part of Facebook’s ongoing efforts to combat fake news and misinformation in its News Feed. (Learn more about our collaboration with Facebook.)

There is no proof to substantiate the 95-year-old queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 20 that the queen was suffering from “mild coldlike symptoms,” but that she intended to continue with “light duties.”

This isn’t the first time her death has been a fraud.

We fact-checked allegations that she was dead in 2018 and 2021. Both were incorrect, as is this allegation.

False, according to us.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism for their 'our way or the highway' approach

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of adopting a 'our...
5 hours ago
According to a TV host, Prince Andrew makes the United Kingdom a "laughingstock" around the world

According to TV presenter Jeremy Vine, Prince Andrew, who struck an out-of-court...
5 hours ago
Even in the face of criticism, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may retain their Duke titles

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, who have been nominated as Counsellors of...
6 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s Dance moves sets the Internet on fire

Alizeh Shah latest Dance moves has taken the internet by storm. Alizeh has 3.6...
6 hours ago
'Saba Qamar is getting married,' reveals Anoushey Ashraf

Vj and host Anoushey Ashraf, recently appeared on Tabish Hashmi's show, 'To...
6 hours ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in her recent pictures

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Huge Increase In Yamaha YBR125G Price

Yamaha Pakistan has raised the price of the Yamaha YBR125G yet again,...
Samsung Galaxy S21
6 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Price in Pakistan and Full Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Price In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at...
Kate Middleton
22 mins ago
Kate Middleton wears the same blazer she wore to the England vs. Germany Euro 2020 match

Kate Middleton's first engagement on a two-day trip to Denmark was a...
Meghan Markle
27 mins ago
Meghan Markle’s Armani gown from her Oprah interview is now on exhibit at the Fashion Museum

Meghan Markle's Armani gown from her Oprah interview will be displayed at...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600