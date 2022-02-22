FACT CHECK: Did Queen Elizabeth II Died?

A Facebook post from February 17 that incorrectly declared “Queen Elizabeth dead” is gaining traction again after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no proof to substantiate the 95-year-old queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 20 that the queen was suffering from “mild coldlike symptoms,” but that she intended to continue with “light duties.”

This isn’t the first time her death has been a fraud.

We fact-checked allegations that she was dead in 2018 and 2021. Both were incorrect, as is this allegation.

