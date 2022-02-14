Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:18 pm
WATCH: Falak Shabir sings ‘Khoobsurat Hai Wo’ for Sarah Khan on Valentine’s Day 

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir celebrated Valentine’s Day in a very romantic way. He sang “Khoobsurat Hai Wo” to his beloved wife, Sarah Khan, and treated her with a flower bouquet of red roses, filling the air with romance. Their adorable video quickly went viral on social media.

On the other hand, the Raqs-e-Bismil actress kissed her husband’s hand and they looked adorable together.

Fans loved this loveable clip of the love birds and many of them showed their love for the couple in their comments.

Sarah and Shabir had their daughter in October last year and the couple has been relishing their parenthood since then.

