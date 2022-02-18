Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Fans are very bewildered’ by Nicole Kidman’s latest magazine cover’s’mind-boggling’ premise

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman’s recent cover shoot appears to have divided admirers, causing some uncertainty among social media users with its “mind-boggling” premise.

On Thursday, Vanity Fair released new photographs and a video of Kidman wearing a Miu Miu “student”-style outfit to commemorate the 28th edition of their long-running Hollywood cover issue, which is supposed to celebrate the best performances in the industry.

“Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee Nicole Kidman,” the publication captioned an Instagram post premiering the new photos. “The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball clinched her a fifth Oscar nomination. Still, after 40 years of acting in more than 80 film and TV projects, Kidman says she approaches each role like she is fresh out of theatre class.”

Idris Elba, Penélope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu, Andrew Garfield, and MJ Rodriguez are among the other A-listers featured in the commemorative issue.

 

Many on social media, however, were quick to criticise on the Lucille Ball incarnation’s dress, which revealed her stomach.

“One of the most prolific (and also most gorgeous) actors, yet she is shown as a skimpily clothed schoolgirl in 2022,” one reviewer commented. “Who thought this was a good idea in the first place? It boggles the mind.”

Others agreed, with one Instagram user responding, in part, that they were “This absolutely weird and unexpected sight has left me perplexed. Not in a nice way, either.”

Another user wrote: “Why is this distinguished adult dressed as a schoolgirl?” while another commenter quipped, “Is this part of the Metaverse, because it doesn’t look real.”

“I’d love to know the idea behind this… “Because I don’t get it,” another commenter said, while another stated that the publication “fumbled on this entire shoot.””

Others, on the other hand, praised it, with one person saying, “You look gorgeous,” on Kidman’s own social media post featuring her cover shoot. Another user commented, “Very very pretty beautiful.” “Sensational,” one person said.

Miu Miu showcased its spring/summer 2022 season during Paris Fashion Week, and one of the looks was described as “rebellious school girl meets stylish teacher” by Vogue UK. Celebs including Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have lately worn similar Miu Miu outfits, with the latter modelling for the brand’s new campaign.

 

 

