Fans at Super Bowl 2022 were perplexed by Eminem’s unusually black brows.

Eminem was one of many musicians who lit up the stage during the amazing halftime show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

But it wasn’t his performance of his 2002 song “Lose Yourself” that drew attention from fans; it was his unusually dark brows.

Social media users were quick to express their dismay at the 49-year-old rapper’s new look.

“Eminem has false brows!” “Who let Eminem out with those eyebrows though?” one user asked, while another added, “Who let Eminem out with those eyebrows though…”

Meanwhile, one fan thought Eminem’s brows were “hella hilarious.” “Did Eminem draw his brows on with a sharpie?” someone wondered.

Someone complained that they couldn’t appreciate the other performers, including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, because they were fascinated on Eminem’s bold brows.

The individual tweeted, “Good halftime show!” “However, Eminem’s brows were a touch distracting.”

Someone asked, “Who drew Eminem’s beard and brows?” “And how are you going to let him go out looking like that?”

Though many people disliked Eminem’s brows, some followers couldn’t help but be envious.