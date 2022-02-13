Fans of Kim Kardashian can’t get enough of her charm in this childhood photo: see this post
Kim Kardashian is reminiscing about her childhood days, as she just shared a lovely snapshot of herself as a toddler with her admirers.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old beauty mogul shared a swoon-worthy childhood snapshot of herself wearing a white suit with pink boots and her hair wrapped up with a scrunchie.
She wrote alongside the post, “I still make this face lol.”
Every time the SKIMS founder walks out in public, she is known to give out some huge fashion aspirations.
Her recent appearance at the Met Gala 2021 in an all-black ensemble garnered news.
During her interview with Vogue, the reality TV personality claimed that she initially ‘resisted’ the idea of becoming entirely wrapped in black, including a mask on her face.
“I was like, I’m not sure how I could wear the mask.” “Why would I want to hide my face?” she explained to the magazine.
“However, Demna (Gvasalia, design director at Balenciaga) and the team said, ‘This is a costume gala.'” This isn’t a Vanity Fair party where everyone is dressed to the nines. There is a theme, and you must dress accordingly.
