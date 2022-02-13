Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Feb, 2022. 06:41 pm
Fans of Kim Kardashian can’t get enough of her charm in this childhood photo: see this post

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is reminiscing about her childhood days, as she just shared a lovely snapshot of herself as a toddler with her admirers.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old beauty mogul shared a swoon-worthy childhood snapshot of herself wearing a white suit with pink boots and her hair wrapped up with a scrunchie.

She wrote alongside the post, “I still make this face lol.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Every time the SKIMS founder walks out in public, she is known to give out some huge fashion aspirations.

Her recent appearance at the Met Gala 2021 in an all-black ensemble garnered news.

During her interview with Vogue, the reality TV personality claimed that she initially ‘resisted’ the idea of becoming entirely wrapped in black, including a mask on her face.

“I was like, I’m not sure how I could wear the mask.” “Why would I want to hide my face?” she explained to the magazine.

“However, Demna (Gvasalia, design director at Balenciaga) and the team said, ‘This is a costume gala.'” This isn’t a Vanity Fair party where everyone is dressed to the nines. There is a theme, and you must dress accordingly.

