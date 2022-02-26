Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have convinced the pair that they are deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize

Fans of Harry and Meghan believe the royal pair should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

‘The Sussex Squad,’ as they’ve been dubbed, congratulated royal writer Richard Eden on the “news.”

The commentator then tweeted about the supporters’ excitement, implying that they might be in the running for the award.

It comes after the NAACP honoured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People).

The Daily Express focuses on the conversation amongst the couple’s followers and speculates on their chances of winning.

“Prince Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders are tweeting me – honestly – proposing that the couple will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize next,” Richard Eden said.

Underneath, the user Wakandabrotha4SussexRoyals responded, “Are you really not going to tweet about the (civil rights organisation) NAACP award?

“So, why should someone listen to your show if it’s biassed and doesn’t cover news like this?” You are aware that the Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded soon, aren’t you? “Remain enraged.”

“If Greta doesn’t earn the Nobel Peace Prize, it should go to Meghan Duchess of Sussex or Justin Trudeau,” Squire Yorke tweeted.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, are due to attend the NAACP Awards this weekend to get President’s Awards for “distinguished public service.”

Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James, Bill Clinton, and Venus and Serena Williams are among the previous recipients.

It is their first major Hollywood event since leaving the Royal Family in January 2020 to relocate to the United States.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be recognised by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to push racial justice and civil rights are as relevant now as they were nearly 115 years ago,” the pair said in a statement before the awards.

We are honoured to support the NAACP’s efforts and to collaborate on the newly established annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be presented to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world.

“Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”