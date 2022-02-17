Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 05:30 pm
Fans of Meghan Markle are outraged by Prince Andrew’s’return’ to the royal family

Meghan Markle

Prince Andrew’s return to the royal family following his settlement arrangement has already enraged Meghan Markle admirers.

Twitter users wondered how long it would take for the publically disgraced Duke of York to return “in the fold.”

For the uninitiated, Prince Andrew was accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually abusing her many times while she was only 17 years old.

Despite his emphatic denial, the prince was stripped of his royal and military patronages.

Prince Andrew and Virginia recently struck an out-of-court settlement estimated to be worth £12 million.

However, rumours have circulated that the agreement could result in Prince Andrew’s readmission to the royal family.

Some have speculated that he will stand where “they had Meghan stand” for this year’s Trooping the Colour in June.

“How long till the Royal Family gradually brings Prince Andrew back into the fold?” one commenter wondered. Is Prince Andrew going to be on the balcony in June? Let’s see what happens.”

“He’ll (Andrew) be on the balcony, but not front and centre as in years past,” one user said. He’ll be in the back, where Meghan was forced to stand.”

“He’s a family member and still in the order of Ascension,” said another. So he’ll be there, even if he’s in the nosebleed balcony seats.”

 

