Fans of Princess Diana notice an unusual characteristic in images of her and Prince Charles.

Hundreds of photographs were taken of Princess Diana and Prince Charles over their 15-year marriage, from their engagement to the births of their kids, Prince Harry and Prince William.

However, there’s something peculiar about a handful of the photos that has remained a mystery to admirers for decades – Charles’ height.

Many of the photos depict Charles standing several inches taller than Diana, but the couple were actually the same height, 1.78m, or little about 5ft 9.

It’s undeniable when you see the couple standing next to each other, as evidenced by their official engagement shot, anniversary photos, and adorable family portraits.

They were definitely roughly the same height when they stepped on the hospital steps following the birth of Prince William, for example.

Diana even chose her wedding shoes carefully to ensure she wasn’t taller than Charles, opting for an almost flat shoe instead of heels.

However, it appears that the pair were staged to make Charles appear substantially taller than Diana, or to conceal the fact that he was not.

The matter resurfaced after a photo of an old stamp portraying the pair went viral.

Of course, many people voiced their opinions, with one person writing: “That’s why she usually sat with her head bowed. She wore flats or very short heels as well.”

Another speculated that he was “standing on a box” in the images to give the impression that he was substantially taller than his wife.

According to an article on The Society Pages, it could be due to the societal expectation that men be taller than women.

Lisa Wade, PhD, an Occidental College professor, proposed: “When Charles and Diana were formally photographed together.

“They were, however, usually positioned in such a way that he appeared to be substantially taller than she was, or at the very least to conceal the fact that he was not.