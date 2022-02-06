Fashion Trends that will dominate the year

From your grandma’s crochets to the stripes and brightest of the bright bags, 2022 has been full of surprises!

As seasons get more confusing, variants get more complex, and the urge to wear sweatpants 24/7 reaches an all-time high, it’s getting tougher to keep up with the ever evolving realm of fashion. If you’re ever wondering what the next big fashion trend is going to be, you can always look to the runways and your favourite celebrities… or follow this guide! BOLD picked out the highlights of this season’s most fashionable trends that anybody who’s a somebody is raving about!

Stripe it Up

From Carolina Herrera to Chanel, all the fashion houses are showing their stripes and we are definitely enthralled! What’s not to love?

The return of the Crochet

This season, homespun crochet details are seeing a big revival, playing up texture on the runway and the streets.

Voluminous silhouettes

From oversize shirting to ballooned silhouettes and a continuation of the puff sleeve trend, dresses and tops retain their volume in 2022.

Platform Shoes

The platform shoe is back with preppy styles getting a modern twist, from sandals to tennis shoes to platform heels and even loafers, everything’s going platform this year!

Bright Bags

Plain and boring bags were so 2021, whip up the brightest bag you have to add that oomph to your look!

Sneakers under Bridals

Ditch those risky heels for a comfortable pair of sneakers on your wedding, it’s a secret only you and sneakers would know!

Gaga for Gingham

Gingham got sporty on the runways with endless possibilities, from skirts to dresses to coats and even suits, gingham’s here to stay!

Flower Power

Florals for spring? Not just any flower. We’re talking all-over floral trousers and shirting combos worthy of Monet’s gardens.