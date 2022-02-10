Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:21 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Faysal Quraishi congratulates Aamir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 09:21 pm
Faysal Quraishi congratulates Aamir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Faysal Quraishi congratulates Aamir Liaquat Hussian on his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Actor and host Faysal Quraishi sends his best wishes and prayers to Aamir Liaquat Hussian for his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah on BOL Entertainment’s live show “Khush Raho Pakistan Season 9.”

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

Read more: Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third marriage to Dania Shah triggers hilarious memes

The star took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

As per details revealed by his post, the host married an 18-year-old girl named Syeda Dania Shah.

Read more: Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation

Whereas, a few hours back his ex-wife Syeda Tuba announced that the couple is no more in the relationship.

Tuba while taking to her Instagram maintained that the divorce took place after a separation of 14 months as there was no hope of reconciliation in sight.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.

Read More

45 mins ago
Robert Pattinson talks about his girlfriend's unexpected encounter

At his home, Robert Pattinson's girlfriend Suki Waterhouse had an unexpected encounter...
1 hour ago
You should be aware of your HIV status and take an HIV test, Prince Harry

Prince Harry has advised individuals to "know their status" and "get tested"...
1 hour ago
Prince Harry has promised to complete Princess Diana's 'unfinished business.'

Prince Harry has vowed to carry on his late mother Princess Diana's...
1 hour ago
Sajal Aly shows how to glam up gorgeously for virtual meetings

Sajal Aly, the stunning star, never disappoints her admirers, whether it's with...
1 hour ago
Prince Charles 'obviously adores' his daughter-in-law. Kate Middleton

While Prince Charles is not known for his outpouring of emotions, it...
1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian is all smiles with her children in her latest Vogue picture

Kim Kardashian shared a lovely snapshot of her children, and it's too...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Shehbaz, Hamza to be indicted in sugar and money-laundering cases on Feb 18

A special court (Central-I) on Thursday handed over copies of challan (investigation...
Uganda rejects UN top court's decision on DR Congo reparations
8 mins ago
Uganda rejects UN top court’s decision on DR Congo reparations

KAMPALA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Uganda late on Wednesday rejected a decision...
14 mins ago
Princess Eugenie’s son celebrates his first birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on Thursday by posting...
Cambodia to host ASEAN foreign ministers meeting next week
15 mins ago
Cambodia to host ASEAN foreign ministers meeting next week

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia, the chair of the Association...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600