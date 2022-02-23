Feroze Khan creates shelter for birds as a part of his ‘Feed the Needy’

Feroze Khan is super involved in the project to create shelters for birds all around as a part of his ‘Feed the Needy’ campaign and we love the initiative.

The heart-robbed actor who is currently busy winning the hearts of his fans for his ongoing drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak has shared a video on Instagram in which he has made up a project to help people and named the project “Freed the Need” campaign, and people are praising the actor for his step.

To promote his ‘Feed the Need‘ campaign, he also joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok and posted his video while distributing food to the poor.

It should be noted that Feroze has been blessed with a second child (baby boy) by his wife, Alizey.

