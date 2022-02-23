Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 11:36 pm
Feroze Khan creates shelter for birds as a part of his ‘Feed the Needy’

Feroze Khan is super involved in the project to create shelters for birds all around as a part of his ‘Feed the Needy’ campaign and we love the initiative.

The heart-robbed actor who is currently busy winning the hearts of his fans for his ongoing drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak has shared a video on Instagram in which he has made up a project to help people and named the project “Freed the Need” campaign, and people are praising the actor for his step.

Read more: Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

To promote his Feed the Need campaign, he also joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok and posted his video while distributing food to the poor.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

It should be noted that Feroze has been blessed with a second child (baby boy) by his wife, Alizey.

