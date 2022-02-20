Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:42 pm
Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan, who is currently receiving accolades for his role in the drama Aye Musht e Khaak alongside co-star Sana Javed, has been diversifying his revenue streams away from his profession in the entertainment sector. He hinted that he is going to use his celebrity to create a fashion line.

Earlier in his interviews, the Khaani actor expressed his desire to launch his own clothing line. Particularly after the 31-year-old actor announced his retirement from acting on religious grounds.

Read more: Feroze Khan, wife Alizey blessed with a baby girl

His intentions appear to be coming to fulfillment now. The actor shared his picture on Instagram and captioned it, “BRAND OF THE DREAM! #FAITH3

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan)

Apart from acting, Feroze was also seen engaged in other activities like boxing, gymming, and socializing.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

15 mins ago
Kanye West claims Kris Jenner's 'godless' boyfriend turned Kim Kardashian into a 'liberal.'

Kanye West has accused Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, of manipulating the...
16 mins ago
Haroon Kadwani responds to comparison with Feroze Khan

Haroon Kadwani is a young actor who just steps into the showbiz industry...
22 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu wraps up her next Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Taapsee Pannu is one of Bollywood's greatest actresses. She's been filming nonstop...
29 mins ago
Aiman and Minal look dreamy in vibrant floral attire to welcome spring

Aiman and Minal, the celebrity twin sisters who launched their clothing brand,...
31 mins ago
Oo Antava fame Samantha raises the hotness in breathtaking photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gradually establishing herself as one of India's most...
42 mins ago
Karisma Kapoor's recent selfie makes you fall in love with her!

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most fashionable sisters,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth II
2 mins ago
With cold-like symptoms, Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace revealed Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19....
China's first Japanese skiing coach watches Beijing Winter Olympics with mixed feelings
5 mins ago
China’s first Japanese skiing coach watches Beijing Winter Olympics with mixed feelings

NOZAWA, Japan, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Hiroaki Kono felt it hard to...
Deepika Padukone
6 mins ago
Ananya Panday reveals Deepika Padukone is a big foodie

Deepika Padukone may not have returned to the big screen in theatres...
Lindsey Pearlman
9 mins ago
Lindsey Pearlman, ‘General Hospital’ Actress, Found Dead 

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress renowned for her roles in television shows such...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600