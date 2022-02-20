Feroze Khan is going to launch his own clothing brand?

Heart-robbed actor Feroze Khan, who is currently receiving accolades for his role in the drama Aye Musht e Khaak alongside co-star Sana Javed, has been diversifying his revenue streams away from his profession in the entertainment sector. He hinted that he is going to use his celebrity to create a fashion line.

Earlier in his interviews, the Khaani actor expressed his desire to launch his own clothing line. Particularly after the 31-year-old actor announced his retirement from acting on religious grounds.

His intentions appear to be coming to fulfillment now. The actor shared his picture on Instagram and captioned it, “BRAND OF THE DREAM! #FAITH3″

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feroze Khan (@ferozekhan)

Apart from acting, Feroze was also seen engaged in other activities like boxing, gymming, and socializing.

