Feroze Khan is now on TikTok after referring to it as cancer

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok after calling it cancer. His fans were stunned after seeing the actor on TikTok.

Last year, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor openly labeled the app “cancer” in the aftermath of two “controversial” videos.

The heart-robbed actor shared his first video on TikTok showing him distributing food to the poor. His video began with an image of him writing the agenda on a glass wall and then departing the screen with a handful of bags holding food for a video portraying a good deed. We then see him happy as he engages with people on the street, bringing them food and beverage.

Have a look:

In 2020, The 31-year-old actor has lashed out at the famous social media app TikTok in 2020. The actor went on to label TikTok a “disease” in the aftermath of a contentious video shared on the app featuring a girl dancing at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

