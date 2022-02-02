Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:54 pm

Feroze Khan is now on TikTok after referring to it as cancer

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 06:54 pm
Feroze Khan is now on TikTok after referring to it as cancer

Feroze Khan is now on TikTok after referring to it as cancer

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok after calling it cancer. His fans were stunned after seeing the actor on TikTok.

Last year, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor openly labeled the app “cancer” in the aftermath of two “controversial” videos.

The heart-robbed actor shared his first video on TikTok showing him distributing food to the poor. His video began with an image of him writing the agenda on a glass wall and then departing the screen with a handful of bags holding food for a video portraying a good deed. We then see him happy as he engages with people on the street, bringing them food and beverage.

Have a look:

@ferozekhan– ✨

♬ original sound – Feroze Khan

In 2020, The 31-year-old actor has lashed out at the famous social media app TikTok in 2020. The actor went on to label TikTok a “disease” in the aftermath of a contentious video shared on the app featuring a girl dancing at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum.

For the latest Entertainment News BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
10 times Saboor Aly aces her fashion game with sleeveless, strappy dresses

A great and versatile actress, Saboor Aly, has carved a niche for...
4 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan to appear in Rajkumar Hirani's next

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the spotlight for past...
4 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release delayed till 20th May

The theatrical release date of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer...
5 hours ago
Salman Khan reveals his chiselled body on Instagram

Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan has set the internet on fire with his...
5 hours ago
Actor Sunil Grover aka Guthhi undergoes heart surgery

Actor Sunil Grover, famous for his widely-popular comic role as Guthhi, has undergone...
5 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas pens beautiful birthday note for her mother

Zara Noor Abbas, Pakistan's emerging actress, has extended a beautiful birthday wish...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
2 mins ago
Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to boyfriend, ‘It’s official’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, who is also an actor, have announced...
Kacha Badaam
16 mins ago
Netizens impress by two men Bhangra video on ‘Kacha Badaam’ song

Two men have just released an incredible video from the top of...
Apple iPhone 8
26 mins ago
Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan After PTA Increased Tax

PTA Mobile Tax Apple iPhone 8: This is the era of mobile...
34 mins ago
KP approves amendments to police service rules for women personnel

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600