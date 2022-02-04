Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
05th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
05th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
Feroze Khan robbed the heart with his grace in latest photoshoot

Feroze Khan, who is currently receiving accolades for his role in the drama Aye Musht e Khaak alongside co-star Sana Javed, recently appeared in a photoshoot and left his fans stunned with his charm.

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his stunning photos, and he looks dashing in a velvet brown sweater under a white shirt, which he paired with black denim jeans. The Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor completed his look with a wristwatch and brown shoes and stole our hearts with his killing looks.

 

The heart-robbed actor is winning the hearts of his fans with his outstanding acting in his ongoing drama, Aye Musht e Khaak. Apart from acting, the 31-year-old was also seen engaged in other activities like boxing, gymming, and socializing.

