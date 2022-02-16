Filmmakers of Kanye West’s documentary explain why they did not ‘open the edit room’ for the rapper

Kanye West’s new documentary on his life as an artist, businessman, and finally huge brand is now available on Netflix. But, in typical Kanye flair, the Donda rapper posted on Instagram, which has since been removed, demanding the last word on the documentary, which he feared may ruin his image.

Kanye stated in the post, “For the last time, I’ll say it politely. “I need to obtain the final edit and permission on this documentary before it goes live on Netflix,” he said, adding, “Open the edit room right now so I can be in charge of my own image.” Thank you ahead of time.” Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, filmmakers, explained to ET why Kanye’s post did not tell the whole storey. “Our company is named Creative Control, so it tells you a lot right there,” Chike explained.

The filmmaker went on to say, “Input is always welcome.” We’ll use that feedback and take the best parts of it as long as it’s relevant to the film and the overall goal of the project. But, in terms of Creative Control, Coodie can speak more to his in-person interactions with Kanye regarding that.” Coodie then gave his side of the storey, admitting that Kanye’s post “disappointed” him but adding that he “recognised that that’s Kanye.”

Coodie, on the other hand, went on to say, “‘Trust God,’ I told myself. God brought you to this point. “You just have to keep trusting God, and that’s all,” he added, “and I believe God’s going to work it out because this film is incredibly essential for everyone who has a dream, for everyone who comes after us.””