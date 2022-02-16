Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:42 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Filmmakers of Kanye West’s documentary explain why they did not ‘open the edit room’ for the rapper

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 02:42 am
Kanye West

Filmmakers of Kanye West’s documentary explain why they did not ‘open the edit room’ for the rapper

Kanye West’s new documentary on his life as an artist, businessman, and finally huge brand is now available on Netflix. But, in typical Kanye flair, the Donda rapper posted on Instagram, which has since been removed, demanding the last word on the documentary, which he feared may ruin his image.

Kanye stated in the post, “For the last time, I’ll say it politely. “I need to obtain the final edit and permission on this documentary before it goes live on Netflix,” he said, adding, “Open the edit room right now so I can be in charge of my own image.” Thank you ahead of time.” Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, filmmakers, explained to ET why Kanye’s post did not tell the whole storey. “Our company is named Creative Control, so it tells you a lot right there,” Chike explained.

The filmmaker went on to say, “Input is always welcome.” We’ll use that feedback and take the best parts of it as long as it’s relevant to the film and the overall goal of the project. But, in terms of Creative Control, Coodie can speak more to his in-person interactions with Kanye regarding that.” Coodie then gave his side of the storey, admitting that Kanye’s post “disappointed” him but adding that he “recognised that that’s Kanye.”

Coodie, on the other hand, went on to say, “‘Trust God,’ I told myself. God brought you to this point. “You just have to keep trusting God, and that’s all,” he added, “and I believe God’s going to work it out because this film is incredibly essential for everyone who has a dream, for everyone who comes after us.””

 

Read More

35 mins ago
'The Diplomat,' a Netflix drama series, will star Keri Russell

Keri Russell has been hired as the lead in Netflix's upcoming series...
60 mins ago
Julia Fox Disavows Assumption That She Only Dated Kanye West for 'Attention'

It's being shut down! Before they split, Julia Fox and Kanye West's...
1 hour ago
Relive Jennifer Lopez's GUESS glory days by seeing her new film 'Marry Me' and shopping the collection — Get The Looks

You could after seeing the breathtaking outfits from the new J.Lo Marry...
1 hour ago
The majority of Mariah Carey's brother's lawsuit against the singer's memoir is dismissed by a judge

A New York judge dismissed the majority of Mariah Carey's older brother's...
2 hours ago
Maralee Nichols asserts Tristan Thompson 'Has Done Nothing to Help' Their Two-Month-Old Son

Maralee Nichols, who had a kid with Tristan Thompson last year, claims...
2 hours ago
The photo of Prince Harry holding the Super Bowl trophy, which was won by Meghan's local team, has sparked outrage

Prince Harry's new photo of himself with the Super Bowl trophy after...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Diana
4 mins ago
Will Diana’s prediction regarding Prince William come true?

Princess Dinana suggested that Prince William, rather than Prince Charles, would become...
Sydney Sweeney
16 mins ago
Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney claims a casting director once told her she’d ‘never be on television.’

Sydney Sweeney was not going to let anyone stand in her way...
Lady Eliza
21 mins ago
Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, Princess Diana’s nieces, Look Regally Chic at New York Fashion Week

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana's twin nieces, made an...
29 mins ago
Victoria Harvey, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, calls accuser Virginia Giuffre a “scam artist,” insisting she deserves a “prison cell full of rats” after the settlement.

Victoria Harvey, Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend, had a lot to say after he...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600