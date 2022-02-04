Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 07:16 pm
Fiza or Shiza? Drama ‘Judwaa’ sparks memes frenzy on Twitter

Fiza and Shiza, The internet is in a frenzy over a hilariously embarrassing scene from the drama series Judwaa. In the viral clip, twin sisters, marry the wrong fraternal twins, Zain and Faraz. The clip left the netizens in fits, and the memes were all over the internet.

The viral drama scene left a meme fest among social media users; they couldn’t help but flooded the internet with hilarious Fiza and Shiza memes. Check it out!

The ‘Fizza and Shiza’s’ characters are being played by the actress Kiran Tabeir who didn’t receive the memes game well and took to her Instagram to respond.

Yesterday, the actress penned down a post for all the users making fun of the storyline of Judwaa.

She went on criticizing the fans that they need to be vocal on genuine issues in the country.

Read more: Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

“We need to be vocal for the problems that are in dire need of our support”, she penned down.

“Use your time and energy wisely….. So it may be of help for someone”.

The Tum Kaun Piya actress concluded the post, “Otherwise as you wish…. Enjoy this Fizza and Shiza thing”. 

 

