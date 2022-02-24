Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 04:36 pm
Following Covid’s diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth II postpones events for the second time this week

Queen Elizabeth

The Queen has postponed two virtual audiences scheduled for today because to her Covid diagnosis, according to Buckingham Palace.

It’s the second time she’s cancelled a virtual engagement this week, following the announcement that she tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

“The two virtual audiences that were previously scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled at a later date,” a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

“Her Majesty is still performing light responsibilities.” There are no additional engagements scheduled for this week.”

She was also forced to cancel two planned video-link engagements on Tuesday due to feeling under the weather.

However, Buckingham Palace announced last night that she was able to attend her weekly phone meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson today.

The 95-year-old king is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined at Windsor Castle.

A number of palace workers who work and care for Her Majesty are also thought to have been infected with the illness in recent days.

Concerns over the country’s longest-reigning queen have grown in recent days, owing to her age and recent health concerns, including an overnight stay in hospital last October to undertake a battery of tests and a back sprain the following month.

Buckingham Palace emphasised that the Queen, who is triple vaccinated, would continue with minor duties at her desk this week.

And, just hours after testing positive, she signed off on a message to Team GB’s Men’s and Women’s Curling teams, congratulating them on their success at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and the next day, she sent a message of condolence to Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff over flooding in his country.

Last week, the Queen met with the incoming Defence Services Secretary, Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor, Rear Admiral James Macleod, at Windsor Castle.

Many royal watchers were anxious when she was caught claiming she couldn’t move in engagement footage.

The monarch was heard saying aloud, “Oh. I’ve arrived! I assumed you’d just stayed in there for a long time. Hello and good morning.”

When asked how she was, the Queen, dressed in a floral gown and holding a walking stick, pointed to her left leg or foot and said, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

The Queen, on the other hand, has a string of high-profile engagements coming up.

On March 2, she will host the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor, where she will meet hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The Queen will also attend the Commonwealth Ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 14, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service on March 29 at the same location.

 

 

