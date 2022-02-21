Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 11:43 am
Following Covid’s diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth sends her first message

After testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, British Queen Elizabeth issued her first message.

Soon after, the Queen issued a statement congratulating the British women’s curling team on winning Olympic gold medal in Beijing.

“I know that your local communities and people across the United Kingdom will join me in expressing our best wishes to you, your trainers, and the friends and family who have supported you in your wonderful accomplishment,” she said.

The Queen of the United Kingdom, 95, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, although her symptoms are “minimal,” and she plans to continue with minor activities at her Windsor Castle residence.

The announcement comes two days after Prince Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, just two days after meeting his mother at Windsor.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for Covid,” a statement from the palace said.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” it said.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

While normally secretive about the queen´s health, the palace has previously confirmed that she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

