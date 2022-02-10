Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 03:07 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s announcement, Duchess Camilla is’very touched’ about her future title.

Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 03:07 am
Duchess Camilla

I was blown away! Duchess Camilla has spoken out following Queen Elizabeth II’s confirmation of her future seat on the British throne.

Timeline of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s Relationship
“I feel very, very honoured and quite touched,” Prince Charles’ wife, 74, told reporters on Thursday, February 10, during a visit to the Nourish Hub community kitchen in London.

Camilla had earlier spoken with employees and survivors of sexual assault at a local shelter, as well as volunteers, about ways to improve care and break the taboo surrounding sexual violence.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s regal appearances occurred only days after her mother-in-law, 95, said she believes Camilla would take over as Queen Consort once Charles, 73, becomes King.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” Elizabeth noted in a statement on Saturday, February 5, as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years as the British monarch. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

One day later, Charles and his wife issued their own statement in response to the accolade. “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the extraordinary achievement of serving this nation, the Realms, and the Commonwealth for seventy years,” the couple wrote. “With each passing year, the Queen’s devotion to the wellbeing of all her people inspires even more admiration.”

The pair continued: “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The Prince of Wales married Camilla in 2005, nearly a decade after his divorce from Princess Diana was finalised in 1996. Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, and her relationship with Charles was tumultuous for years before they called it quits due to his affair with Camilla. The ex-couple has two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry

 

 

Read More

1 hour ago
During an outing with Saint, Kim Kardashian answers to Kanye West in style

Kim Kardashian, who has been spotted wearing Kanye West's designer sneakers throughout...
2 hours ago
The Covid report by Prince Charles raises concerns about the Queen's health.

According to a fresh storey, Prince Charles, who is self-isolating after testing...
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day advise for singles revealed

Meghan Markle's wise and sensible advise for singles on Valentine's Day has...
2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth 'began weeping.' When a'special royal' died,

Queen Elizabeth reportedly began sobbing hysterically on a plane in Kenya because...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Jacqueline Fernandez RESPONDS after her picture with Sukesh goes viral

Throwback When an intimate photo of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian reveals the reason behind his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat Hussian, who tied the knot for the third time to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kim Kardashian
6 mins ago
Kanye Kim Drama: Kim Kardashian tells why she and Kanye West split

In a recent Vogue interview, the reality star and business entrepreneur stated,...
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
47 mins ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan Apple iPhone 11 Pro's retail...
Julia Fox
58 mins ago
Julia Fox had to go through Kanye West’s boot camp, Before they started dating

It's safe to assume Julia Fox doesn't wake up looking Kanye-, er,...
Khloé Kardashian
1 hour ago
Khloé Kardashian Unveils Her Shapewear Line in a Thong Bodysuit

Khloé Kardashian's denim line, Good American, is noted for its wide size...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600