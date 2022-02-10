Following Queen Elizabeth II’s announcement, Duchess Camilla is’very touched’ about her future title.

I was blown away! Duchess Camilla has spoken out following Queen Elizabeth II’s confirmation of her future seat on the British throne.

Timeline of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s Relationship

“I feel very, very honoured and quite touched,” Prince Charles’ wife, 74, told reporters on Thursday, February 10, during a visit to the Nourish Hub community kitchen in London.

Camilla had earlier spoken with employees and survivors of sexual assault at a local shelter, as well as volunteers, about ways to improve care and break the taboo surrounding sexual violence.

The Duchess of Cornwall’s regal appearances occurred only days after her mother-in-law, 95, said she believes Camilla would take over as Queen Consort once Charles, 73, becomes King.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” Elizabeth noted in a statement on Saturday, February 5, as she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years as the British monarch. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

One day later, Charles and his wife issued their own statement in response to the accolade. “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the extraordinary achievement of serving this nation, the Realms, and the Commonwealth for seventy years,” the couple wrote. “With each passing year, the Queen’s devotion to the wellbeing of all her people inspires even more admiration.”

The pair continued: “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The Prince of Wales married Camilla in 2005, nearly a decade after his divorce from Princess Diana was finalised in 1996. Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, and her relationship with Charles was tumultuous for years before they called it quits due to his affair with Camilla. The ex-couple has two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry