Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 02:16 am
For the Platinum Jubilee, will the Queen bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

For the Jubilee, will the Queen bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Given the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, experts believe Queen Elizabeth is hoping to bury the hatchet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This allegation was made by Dr. Athur Cassidy in light of the impending Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which are now taking place.

He began by speculating on how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be greeted with “forgiveness” and “warmth” if they choose to celebrate the occasion with the Royal Family, claiming, “They will come back – how will she take that?”

He also told Express UK, “Her faith in God drives her to forgiveness. It’s also why she loves ethnicity. She embraces it, and that’s why she embraced Meghan, just the same as she was with the Duchess of Cambridge.”

“But now she has to control her mind and navigate how she is going to respond when it comes to the jubilee. “Will she offer the hand of forgiveness and say, ‘come and join in the celebrations?’ I think she will.”

