01st Feb, 2022. 04:14 pm

Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

01st Feb, 2022. 04:14 pm

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career as a punk-folk icon.

Despite selling over a million records and performing at Wembley Stadium in London. The 40-year-old Turner has been outspoken about his mental health issues and problems with drink and drug use.

With his current single “Haven’t Been Doing So Well,” he attacked the matter head-on and spoke to a newspaper. He talked about the psychological obstacles that musicians face, particularly in the age of social media.

“I suppose I’d say it’s something to keep in mind. People who compose music, or are creative in general, are more likely to have mental health concerns (though I’m not sure which way the causality flows here), so it’s a good idea to be prepared.”

Being successful in the industry attracts a lot of attention, pressure, judgment, and criticism he says. So it’s a good idea to prepare yourself he adds. (as much as you can — there’s nothing quite like it!)

Finally, stay away from social media as much as possible. Of course, you’ll need to use it. But it’s better as a broadcast medium than as a conversational medium. To me, it appears that the whole process is engineered to wreak havoc on your mental health. As a result, you should at the very least set distinct borders around it.

