Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 12:33 am
From Alizeh Shah to Hareem Shah: Dance Videos that lit social media ABLAZE

Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress with a lot of potential. She’s swiftly establishing herself as a household name. Alizeh Shah, sometimes known as “the girl next door,” has had a lot of success in a short period of time.

Alizeh is one of the few actresses who has worked hard to perfect her craft. One of the reasons she has such a large fan base is because of this. Alizeh Shah has done modelling sessions for a number of well-known fashion labels in addition to acting and singing. She is a frequent user of social media. She posts lovely photos from her shoots with numerous designer labels on Instagram.

Meanwhile, no one can deny Alizeh’s fashion sense, as the actress is well aware of her ability to steal the focus from her admirers on a regular basis.

Lets have a look at the dance videos of Alize Shah that went viral in 2022.

Ehd-e-Wafa star came under fire after her wardrobe malfunction during an onstage performance with Ali Zafar at the Hum Style Awards 2021.

Hareem Shah, known by her stage name Drama Queen, is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On 28 June 2021, she confirmed her marriage to Pakistan People’s Party leader but kept details about her husband under wraps.

Hareem Shah, the controversial social media sensation who gained recognition from TikTok, has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

